Man catches child thrown from burning apartment

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) —- A local man saved a young child after she was thrown from their apartment building, which was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

Crews quickly responded to the fire at the Glendoveer Estates in Gresham around 7:15 a.m.

Christian Mann and his brother — DiSean Mann — were in their 2nd-floor apartment when the fire broke out.

DiSean said it felt like “there was an explosion.”

The fire began to engulf the side of the 3-story apartment complex when DiSean and Christian jumped out of their window.

Once safely on the ground, Christian said his neighbor, who was in a 3rd-floor apartment, asked if he could catch his daughter.

“I play sports,” Christian said. “So when he said ‘Save my daughter,’ I said ‘Drop her’ and when he dropped her, I just caught her and made sure she touched the floor.”

Speaking to KOIN 6 News, Christian said, “It felt good to know she was alright, she was out of the smoke, out of the fire.”

Christian also tried to help the child’s father break his fall, but according to Christian, he hurt his ankle and was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said 4-6 units were burned and there were a few injuries. However, no deaths were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.