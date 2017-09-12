Man accused of stealing van, phone, flowers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a van and taking selfies with a phone that was inside.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Eric Fleury stole a Frontier Communications van in Aloha on September 11 and ditched it a few blocks away.

When deputies found and unlocked the phone, they learned Fleury had logged into his Facebook Messenger app and sent photos of himself with flowers stolen from a roadside memorial to his girlfriend.

Fleury was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, theft, abuse of a memorial to the dead, possession of heroin and a theft warrant.