Eagle Creek Fire 11% contained

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire is 11% contained as of Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze has spread to 35,588 acres but crews were still optimistic about containment.

Spot fires on the west end of the blaze have been secured despite dry conditions in the area. West winds were a slight concern on Tuesday but cooler, moist weather was expected through the end of the week, which will help crews.

Jim Whittington of Incident Management said the fire won’t be 100% contained until the gorge sees “significant winter weather.”

There were still 25 crews battling the blaze, including 56 engines, 11 helicopters, 9 dozers, 15 water tenders and 905 personnel.

I-84 remained closed but the Oregon Department of Transportation was working to reopen the west bound lanes.

#EagleCreekFire containment is at 11% (+4 from yesterday); 35,588 acres and 905 personnel. Full update here: https://t.co/XVxkFNUGiD — Eagle Creek Fire '17 (@eaglecreekfire) September 12, 2017