Crews respond to major gas leak in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A major gas leak closed parts of downtown Portland Tuesday afternoon while Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident.
Portland Fire said via Twitter that the gas leak was near the intersection of Southwest 11th Avenue and Morrison Street — prompting its closure. The area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Yamhill Street was also closed.
Authorities urged people to avoid the area.
MAX Blue and Red lines as well as traffic will be disrupted due to this incident.
NW Natural is also on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available