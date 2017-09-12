Crews respond to major gas leak in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A major gas leak closed parts of downtown Portland Tuesday afternoon while Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident.

Portland Fire said via Twitter that the gas leak was near the intersection of Southwest 11th Avenue and Morrison Street — prompting its closure. The area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Yamhill Street was also closed.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area.

#Alert: Major gas leak has the area from SW 11 Ave to SW 12 Ave from SW Morrison St to SW Yamhill St closed. Please stay out of the area. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 12, 2017

MAX Blue and Red lines as well as traffic will be disrupted due to this incident.

NW Natural is also on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available