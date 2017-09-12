‘Best time is now’ to visit Sauvie Island Corn Maize

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s beginning to feel like fall on Sauvie Island!

The Original Corn Maize at the Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island is up and running. The 8 acre maze is considered to be one of the best in the world.

Corn Maize Creator Craig Easterly says September is the best time to come because trails are dry and maze is still new.

“It’s ten days until fall. So now is the time to start thinking about getting your decorations in the market and practice doing the corn maize before you come out here and get your pumpkin in October,” Easterly tells KOIN 6 News.

There is about a mile worth of trail and it takes about a half hour to walk through it.