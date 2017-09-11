Wash. Co arrested 30 during enforcement mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 30 people were arrested in Washington County last week during an enforcement mission focused on sex offender registration compliance checks and arrest warrant enforcement.

During the six day mission between September 3-8, Criminal Apprehension Team members conducted 216 home visits, warrant, and compliance checks.

30 people were arrested or cited. 8 were arrested for being out of compliance with sex offender registration and 22 were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Sex offenders arrested or cited for being out of compliance (one person was not named or listed):

– Melvin Burrell of Portland, 65-years-old

– Robert Jones of Portland, 30 years-old

– Stephen Knell of Portland, 29-years-old

– Eduardo Miglavs of Tigard, 20-years-old

– Judah Rogers of Beaverton, 29-years-old

– Raymond Smith of Gresham, 52-years-old

– Charles Worden of Beaverton, 65-years-old