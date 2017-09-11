Missing Riddle couple found alive, neighbor dies

Related Coverage Elderly couple, neighbor missing from Riddle

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in Oregon say an elderly couple reported missing Sept. 3 have been found alive, but a 70-year-old neighbor who was with them did not survive.

Sgt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says an elk hunter spotted the missing vehicle stuck on a remote forest road. He says 86-year-old Melvin Hawkins and 80-year-old Alice Hawkins were taken to a Roseburg hospital for evaluation, but were in good condition when entering the ambulance.

Sharon Buchanan died before the hunter arrived Saturday. The cause has yet to be released.

The couple and Buchanan – all from Riddle, Oregon – were reported missing by a family member who said they failed to return from a drive. Their destination was unknown.

O’Dell said the hunter called 911 and took the couple to the ambulance. Arrangements were made to retrieve the Hawkins’ vehicle, which was high centered on the forest road.