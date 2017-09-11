Man who drove into Vancouver protest crowd not arrested

7 people arrested in Portland, 2 in Vancouver during protest

Tim Becker and KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
This protester was not arrested in Vancouver after speeding through a crowd of protesters with his 4x4 truck, September 10, 2017 (KOIN)
This protester was not arrested in Vancouver after speeding through a crowd of protesters with his 4x4 truck, September 10, 2017 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER,Wash. (KOIN) — Despite being captured on video speeding through a crowd of protesters on Sunday, the driver of a 4×4 truck was not one of the 2 people arrested by Vancouver police.

Just before 4:30 p.m. the driver sped through the crowd of anti-white nationalist marchers protesting after a Patriot Prayer rally ended at the Port of Vancouver. Though no one was hit, it created chaos. Police surrounded the truck as marchers rapidly approached.

Lt. Kathy Nicholas with Vancouver PD told KOIN 6 News the driver — whose name is not being used by KOIN 6 News because he is not at this time charged with a crime — was not arrested because there was evidence he was possibly under attack and in fear for his life.

But video of the driver speeding through the crowd and being immediately surrounded by both police and protesters has gone literally around the world.

Watch: Footage of the Vancouver protest. (Speeding truck happens about 2 minutes into the video)

Lt. Nicholas said she’s had “dozens of inquiries” about the incident from media organizations across the country.

She added, though, reports on the incident are being written and they will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office within the next 24 hours. It will then be up to the DA whether to charge the driver with any crime.

The 2 people arrested by Vancouver PD were Nicholas Partin (for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest) and Shawna Gonzalez (for reckless endangerment.)

Seven other people were arrested during protests in Portland Sunday. Some of them made appearances in court on Monday.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Anti-White Nationalist protest, September 10, 2017