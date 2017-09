PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 51-year-old British Columbia man is still missing Monday after falling off a cliff in Oswald West State Park on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they searched for the man after his wife reported he fell off an 800-foot cliff near the Devil’s Cauldron.

Crews found one of his shoes and his backpack floating in the ocean but were not able to find him. They suspended the search after sunset around 9 p.m.

It’s unclear whether the search will continue Monday.