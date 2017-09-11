I-84 will stay closed until it is safe to travel

I-84 is still an active evacuation zone due to the Eagle Creek Fire. Eastbound I-84 will remain closed at least another week for rock and tree removal. However, ODOT plans to open the Westbound lanes of I-84 first. Meanwhile, the Historic Columbia River Highway remains closed with no schedule to reopen. Rocks and trees continue to fall and ODOT is working to keep the highway available for firefighters.

ODOT has removed about 2,000 trees that were in danger of falling onto I-84, but there are about 1,500 trees that crews still need to remove. ODOT hopes to complete that tree removal by early next week. The biggest danger to drivers is the threat of falling rocks, most of them around the Toothrock Tunnel. The work to make this area safe is slow. ODOT has inspected 70 bridges and culverts along I-84 and found minimal damage. The liner inside the Oneonta Tunnel on the Historic Columbia River Highway completely burned and the rock slopes at each end of the tunnel are unstable.