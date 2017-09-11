Hood River businesses hurting from Eagle Creek Fire

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Eagle Creek Fire erupted September 2, Hood River business owners say it’s been like a ghost town. Not only are they worried about their homes but they’re now worried about their businesses.

Melika, a store in downtown Hood River that sells women’s active wear and swimwear, has seen business fall 30% to 40% since the fire began. Instead of having 2 people working right now, the owner has only one.

Things have also been slow just down the street at the Double Mountain Brewery and Tap Room, where business is off 50%. They’ve also had to cut hours for servers and bartenders, and most of the customers they’re seeing live here.

Business owners hope visitors will remember that even with I-84 closed, you can still get to Hood River from Portland by either taking Highway 26 to Highway 35, or taking SR-14 on the Washington side.

They said they could sure use the support right now.

“I think the number 1 thing that people should remember is that it’s still a great town to be in,” said David Murrell. “The air quality is actually great most days now, and shopping or eating out in Hood River is probably the number 1 way to help local businesses.”

But some businesses on the Washington side of the Columbia River said they’ve been busier than usual with extra traffic. In fact, the owner of the Skamania General Store said he’s run out of gas and is trying to get more.

He is also down to backstock for items like soda and snacks.

One thing businesses on both sides of the river agree on: they’re anxious for things to get back to normal. They just don’t know when that will be.

But they’re all open for business right now.

Human aspect of Eagle Creek Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Betty Jean Rush, left, and her 81-year-old mother Valerie are among the hundreds who evacuated to the Skamania County Fairgrounds because of the Archer Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) A girl walks her dog at the Skamania County Red Cross Shelter for the Archer Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Russell Wagner and his family had to evacuate their Corbett home because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 7, 2017 (KOIN) Russell Wagner holding burnt leaves that are all over his yard, Sept. 7, 2017. (KOIN) Damon Simmons, the spokesperson for PF&R working the Eagle Creek Fire, addresses the media, September 7, 2017 (KOIN) Brenda Johnston does some artwork at the shelter for Archer Fire evacuees at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Russell Wagner was able to visit his home Thursday and wet down his home to protect it from the fire, Sept. 7, 2017. (KOIN) Ray Johnston holds his dog Poppy at the shelter for Archer Fire evacuees at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) A man tries to work a field near the Archer Fire in Skamania County, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) A map of the Eagle Creek Fire as of Thursday, September 7 2017. (INCIWEB) Destruction from the Eagle Creek Fire can be seen from Chopper 6, Thursday September 7 2017. (KOIN) Fire crews start a backburn around the perimeter to help stop the progress of the Eagle Creek Fire near Cascade Locks, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) The Archer Fire, sparked by the Eagle Creek Fire, has affected traffic in Skamania County, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Firefighters saved Multnomah Falls from the Eagle Creek Fire, Sept. 6, 2017. (KOIN) People watch the Eagle Creek Fire grow in the Columbia River Gorge, September 4, 2017 (Facebook: Eagle Creek Fire) Sally King is a Columbia Gorge resident who evacuated because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Columbia River Gorge residents affected by the Eagle Creek Fire took shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, with Red Cross support (KOIN) Oregon State Police troopers talk with young people after the Eagle Creek Fire erupted, September 2, 2017 (Courtesy: Kevin Marnell) Residents of Corbett prepared to evacuate because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Evacuees from the Eagle Creek Fire took shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Gov. Kate Brown updates the media about the rapidly spreading Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Evacuees from the Eagle Creek Fire check their belongings at the shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Portland police pitched in to help with evacuations from the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (PPB Twitter) Members of the media listen to officials update details on the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) A person evacuating the Eagle Creek Wildfire. (KOIN) A family flees from the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5 2017. (KOIN)