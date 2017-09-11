Hood River businesses hurting from Eagle Creek Fire

I-84 closure has hurt businesses in Hood River

Published: Updated:
Inside the Double Mountain Brewery and Tap Room in Hood River, September 11, 2017 (KOIN)


HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Eagle Creek Fire erupted September 2, Hood River business owners say it’s been like a ghost town. Not only are they worried about their homes but they’re now worried about their businesses.

Melika, a store in downtown Hood River that sells women’s active wear and swimwear, has seen business fall 30% to 40% since the fire began. Instead of having 2 people working right now, the owner has only one.

Melika, a store in downtown Hood River sells women's active wear and swimwear, September 11, 2017 (KOIN)


Things have also been slow just down the street at the Double Mountain Brewery and Tap Room, where business is off 50%. They’ve also had to cut hours for servers and bartenders, and most of the customers they’re seeing live here.

Business owners hope visitors will remember that even with I-84 closed, you can still get to Hood River from Portland by either taking Highway 26 to Highway 35, or taking SR-14 on the Washington side.

They said they could sure use the support right now.

Shelves are emptying at the Skamania General Store, as business increased with the closure of I-84 during the Eagle Creek Fire, September 11, 2017 (KOIN)


“I think the number 1 thing that people should remember is that it’s still a great town to be in,” said David Murrell. “The air quality is actually great most days now, and shopping or eating out in Hood River is probably the number 1 way to help local businesses.”

But some businesses on the Washington side of the Columbia River said they’ve been busier than usual with extra traffic. In fact, the owner of the Skamania General Store said he’s run out of gas and is trying to get more.

He is also down to backstock for items like soda and snacks.

One thing businesses on both sides of the river agree on: they’re anxious for things to get back to normal. They just don’t know when that will be.

But they’re all open for business right now.

