Grass fire, truck accident snarl I-5 in 2 spots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate incidents along I-5 are impacting travel and traffic Monday afternoon.
Near Norwood, a semi-truck spilled 150 gallons of diesel and caught fire. The truck’s cab caught fire but the driver was able to get out before it did and is OK.
Southbound I-5 is closed at exit 287 while crews clean up. Crews pumped 100-200 gallons of diesel fuel from the semi and dammed drains to prevent the leaking diesel from getting in.
Near Woodland, wind fueled a fire on both sides of I-5 near milepost 22, the Washington State Patrol tweeted. Southbound I-5 was closed in that area as crews battled the brush fire but has since reopened.
KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.