Grass fire, truck accident snarl I-5 in 2 spots

Southbound I-5 closed in separate spots

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Crews clean up a diesel spill on I-5 southbound near Norwood. (ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate incidents along I-5 are impacting travel and traffic Monday afternoon.

Near Norwood, a semi-truck spilled 150 gallons of diesel and caught fire. The truck’s cab caught fire but the driver was able to get out before it did and is OK.

Southbound I-5 is closed at exit 287 while crews clean up. Crews pumped 100-200 gallons of diesel fuel from the semi and dammed drains to prevent the leaking diesel from getting in.

Near Woodland, wind fueled a fire on both sides of I-5 near milepost 22, the Washington State Patrol tweeted. Southbound I-5 was closed in that area as crews battled the brush fire but has since reopened.

