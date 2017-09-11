Grass fire, truck accident snarl I-5 in 2 spots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate incidents along I-5 are impacting travel and traffic Monday afternoon.

Near Norwood, a semi-truck spilled 150 gallons of diesel and caught fire. The truck’s cab caught fire but the driver was able to get out before it did and is OK.

Southbound I-5 is closed at exit 287 while crews clean up. Crews pumped 100-200 gallons of diesel fuel from the semi and dammed drains to prevent the leaking diesel from getting in.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire and are now mitigating fuel that is leaking from the semi-truck. https://t.co/MR6fLQDBbz — TVF&R (@TVFR) September 11, 2017

Hazmat team is onscene of a semi-truck fire that is leaking diesel on to I5. Crews are damning up drains to contain and manage the spill. pic.twitter.com/HpygSuhmbD — TVF&R (@TVFR) September 11, 2017

Near Woodland, wind fueled a fire on both sides of I-5 near milepost 22, the Washington State Patrol tweeted. Southbound I-5 was closed in that area as crews battled the brush fire but has since reopened.

