Another anti-white nationalist protest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An anti-white nationalist rally and march set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday is expected to bring both a large crowd and a large police presence in downtown Portland. But the opposition group — whose rally was expected to begin around 2 p.m. — will be just the “inner circle” of Joey Gibson’s Patriot Prayer group.

Gibson announced Saturday he moved the main Patriot Prayer protest from downtown Portland to the Port of Vancouver Amphitheater. Vancouver police officials told KOIN 6 News they are prepared to handle whatever crowds may show up.

Portland Stands United Against Hate will hold a “Rally & March Against White Nationalism” beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza, then march to Salmon Street Fountain at Waterfront Park — the same location of Gibson’s original rally.

TriMet said commuters should expect delays beginning at 11 a.m.

“We will be there with flags,” Gibson said of the Portland rally and protest. On their Facebook page, Patriot Prayer said:

“This will be a safe event to collect donations, and it will be a safe march across I5 bridge into Portland. The inner circle of Patriot Prayer will make a small march at 12:30 near the water front at an undisclosed spot.”

Portland Stands United Against Hate lists dozens of groups — churches, women, immigrants, labor unions, teachers and more — who support their cause to denounce the rise of white nationalism in Portland and in the US.

Officials said Friday that Portland Stands United Against Hate has a permit. It is not clear if Patriot Prayer does.

Authorities said Friday there will be a significant police presence due to past threats and acts of violence between the groups — both locally and nationally — at both rallies.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler went on record Friday with a warning to protesters who may cause trouble:

“Portland Police will focus on ensuring that people’s right for freedom of expression and speech is protected. However, illegal behavior is not acceptable. We will not tolerate acts of violence. We will not tolerate vandalism. We will not tolerate criminal behavior.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

Glossary of terms from Merriam-Webster

White Nationalism

one of a group of militant whites who espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation

Nazi

a member of a German fascist party controlling Germany from 1933 to 1945 under Adolf Hitler

a : one who espouses the beliefs and policies of the German Nazis : fascist

b : one who is likened to a German Nazi : a harshly domineering, dictatorial, or intolerant person

Fascist

a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition

: a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control