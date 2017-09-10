Photos: Anti-White Nationalist protest in Portland

This is the 4th protest of its kind in 3 months

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
A confrontation between opposing sides in an anti-white nationalist rally in Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN)
A confrontation between opposing sides in an anti-white nationalist rally in Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For at least the 4th time in 3 months, opposing factions faced off in downtown Portland over the rise of white nationalism in the area and in the country.

Portland Stands United Against Hate began their rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza, with a planned (permitted) march toward Salmon Street Fountain where they are expected to encounter the “inner circle” of Patriot Prayer, the group led and organized by Joey Gibson. Gibson had planned to hold his rally at the Salmon Street Fountain but the day before moved it to Vancouver.

Anti-White Nationalist protest, September 10, 2017

 