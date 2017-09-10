Photos: Anti-White Nationalist protest in Portland

Related Coverage Groups clash in anti-white nationalism protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For at least the 4th time in 3 months, opposing factions faced off in downtown Portland over the rise of white nationalism in the area and in the country.

Portland Stands United Against Hate began their rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza, with a planned (permitted) march toward Salmon Street Fountain where they are expected to encounter the “inner circle” of Patriot Prayer, the group led and organized by Joey Gibson. Gibson had planned to hold his rally at the Salmon Street Fountain but the day before moved it to Vancouver.

Anti-White Nationalist protest, September 10, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Protesters against white nationalism rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) The updated route anti-white nationalist marchers will use in Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) Hundreds gathered early in an anti-white nationalist rally in downtown Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) Police visibly out in force at an anti-white nationalist rally before a planned march, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) Hundreds of people gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown Portland for an anti-white nationalist rally and march, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) A confrontation between opposing sides in an anti-white nationalist rally in Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) Police on duty at an anti-white nationalist rally in Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) A protester named Romanov from Seattle said he is in Portland for the Patriot Prayer rally, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) An anti-white nationalist rally marched through the streets of Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) Protesters arrested when opposing groups clash at anti-white nationalist rally in Portland, September 10, 2017 (KOIN) Mark Callahan, left, said he's running for Congress to "make America great again," September 10, 2017 (KOIN)