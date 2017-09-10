Photos: Anti-White Nationalist protest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For at least the 4th time in 3 months, opposing factions faced off in downtown Portland over the rise of white nationalism in the area and in the country.
Portland Stands United Against Hate began their rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza, with a planned (permitted) march toward Salmon Street Fountain where they are expected to encounter the “inner circle” of Patriot Prayer, the group led and organized by Joey Gibson. Gibson had planned to hold his rally at the Salmon Street Fountain but the day before moved it to Vancouver.
Anti-White Nationalist protest, September 10, 2017
Anti-White Nationalist protest, September 10, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run