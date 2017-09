PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was critically injured in a single-car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Gresham.

Authorities said a Kia Rio may have been travelling too fast in the 16500 block of SE Foster Road when the driver lost control and flipped. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A woman in the car suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, officials said.

No other information is available at this time.