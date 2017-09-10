Eagle Creek Fire crews now on offense

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As firefighters now are in an offensive mode battling the Eagle Creek Fire, helicopters are flying more often over the 33,000 acres as smoke levels dropped.
Officials said there are burn-out operations still in progress near Cascade Locks that may increase the smoke levels temporarily.
Eagle Creek Fire evacuation list
Archer Mountain Fire evacuation list
On Saturday, Gov. Kate Brown and other state officials toured areas along I-84 and said fire crews transitioned from fighting the fire defensively.
“Our firefighting crews are literally trying to draw a line in the sand on 3 flanks,” Brown said Saturday.
Another community meeting about the Eagle Creek Fire is set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale.
The Eagle Creek Fire also spawned the Archer Mountain Fire when, officials believe, embers jumped the Columbia River and sparked the blaze in Skamania County. As of late Saturday, the Archer Mountain Fire — about 10 miles northwest of North Bonneville — was 209 acres in size. An outdoor burn ban remains in effect for Skamania County.
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017 x
