Coast Guard to open Columbia River safety zone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Coast Guard announced Sunday that at 6 p.m. it’s opening traffic at the Columbia River safety zone.

The Coast Guard also said it’ll continue working with Eagle Creek Fire Incident Command and respond if needed.

The safety zone was established due to the impact of the Eagle Creek Fire, saying the safety zone would provide the best support and keep the boating community safety.

The Eagle Creek Fire started on Sept. 2 near Cascade Locks at the Columbia River Gorge. The fire has burned over 33,000 acres and is currently 7% contained.