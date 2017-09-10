7 arrested as Portland protests turned violent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The permitted march and rally that began and ended at Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown Portland included some violent confrontations during a march to the Salmon Street Fountain that ended with 7 people arrested.
On Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler let it be known the city was not going to tolerate any violence. When the confrontations escalated to violence, police quickly took control.
Authorities said in a release “Portland Stands United Against Hate (PSUAH) held a peaceful assembly and march that started and concluded at Terry Schrunk Plaza,” but other protesters gathered at the waterfront.
There was a heavy police presence at the protest. Portland police had help from the Oregon State Police, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Protective Service, Portland Fire & Rescue and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
“Rocks, irritant smoke bombs and other projectiles” were thrown by protesters at police, officials said.
The 7 people arrested during the Portland protest were:
Tyler W. Bristow, 27: interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest
Chad Skjei, 37: interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, attempted theft
Thomas “Sarah” Wallace, 18: assaulting a police officer, harassment
Deaclan S. Lenartz, 35: interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct
Naomi G. Seraphina, 42: interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct
Alice E. Hall, 27: interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct
Eli F. Richey, 37: interfering with a police officer
Some arrests were apparently made when the protest moved to Vancouver, but there are no details at this time.
Anti-White Nationalist protest, September 10, 2017
Anti-White Nationalist protest, September 10, 2017 x
