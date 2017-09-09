Portland’s MapleXO creates ‘Hope for Houston’ pins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people and organizations across the country have done what they can to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. MapleXO, a Portland company that makes recycled skateboards, is using its expertise to help out Harvey relief by making Texas pins out of recycled parts.

They call it Hope for Houston.

“People kept requesting these pins,” said Lindsay Holmes, the owner of MapleXO, “so we decided to start making them, selling them and donating all the money from them.”

MapleXO is also using #ICleanedOutMyClosetForHouston to get the fundraiser moving on social media. You can donate canned or dry goods, hygiene items or even clothes for recycling to their store.

Their store is located at 2925 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232.