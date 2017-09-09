Man dies after head-on collision in East Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died in a head-on collision in Vancouver on Saturday night when he drifted over the dividing line and into oncoming traffic.

Thomas Back, 25, received immediate medical treatment but was declared dead at the scene. The other driver suffered no serious injuries and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the individual refused medical treatment.

Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of the accident at 6:31 p.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident for “causing factors.”