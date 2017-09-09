Gov. Brown, state officials tour Eagle Creek devastation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown and a delegation of state officials toured areas on I-84 on Saturday, getting a first-hand look at the devastation left from the Eagle Creek Fire. Brown came away with a positive look at the efforts to subdue the flames.

“Our firefighting teams have been able to transition from a defensive posture to an offensive one,” Brown said Saturday.

Containment is essential to an offensive attack, and with favorable weather, fire crews have made efforts to prevent the fire from spreading, especially in the Hood River Valley. Brown said crews have conducted back burns and built containment lines near Corbett west side of the fire and the Bull Run Watershed Area on the south side. The U.s. Forest Service said Dozer Lines are going in near Mitchell Point to protect Hood River.

“Our firefighting crews are literally trying to draw a line in the sand on 3 flanks,” Brown said.

The Eagle Creek Fire perimeter is currently at 7% containment, according to InciWeb.