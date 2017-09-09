Central Catholic gets validation in Holy War win over Jesuit

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Holy War had reached its climax, and the back-and-forth battle had just one turning point remaining, Eli’jah Winston put his cleat in the ground, looked at the opposing quarterback and decided there he only had one option.

Rams head coach Steve Pyne saw the same thing as his Winston. A fourth down with under a minute left, while clinging to a 4-point lead, would be the perfect moment for his star linebacker to make a play.

“Alright, Eli’Jah,” Pyne said, not knowing when, of if, the words went from his mind to his mouth. “Get home, get home.”

Other KOIN 6 Blitz games this week

> McNary 37, South Salem 26

> West Salem 35, Sprague 0

> Lake Oswego 47, Beaverton 6

Then, in a matter of two steps, Winston ripped past the Jesuit offensive tackle and Crusaders quarterback David Spitznagel, ending Jesuit’s comeback hopes and sealing a 28-24 win for the Rams.

“That’s why hes going to play in the Pac-12,” Pyne said of Winston.

Central Catholic running back Elijah Elliot, in his first game with the Rams, scored a go-ahead 17-yard touchdown with just over three minutes left to give the Rams the lead for good. Fellow sophomores Silas Starr (2 touchdowns) and Miles Jackson (one touchdown) also had eye-opening performances against the Crusaders. Quarterback Cade Knighton threw three touchdowns.

After the game-clinching sack, emotions poured out and overwhelmed Winston, as he headed toward the sideline to join his teammates in celebration. When he got there, Winston broke down. He admitted he started crying, knowing the victory had implications stemming back to last season.

Last year, in the quarterfinals, Central Catholic avenged a week 2 loss with a 21-9 win over the Crusaders. The biggest difference in the two games: Jesuit running back Trey Lowe, one of the best running backs in the country, missed the rematch with an injury. People wondered how the game would’ve been different if Lowe played. Winston and Central Catholic wanted to answer that with their performance Friday.

“We took that as a huge challenge,” Winston said. “We had to take on Trey Lowe and show the world that it didn’t matter if he was on that team or off that team –we can beat the Crusaders. We’re a talented team and we showed it.”

Lowe, after scoring 5 touchdowns in an overtime win over Tigard last week, finished with 2 touchdowns against the Rams.

In order to limit Lowe, and bounce back from a week 1 loss to Camas, Central Catholic had to be more physical on defense, Pyne said. It didn’t take long to see a difference.

“I thought after the first quarter we were a different team than we were last week physically,” Pyne said.

One thing Pyne wanted to assure his team after the emotional win was that it’s just week 2 of the season. Plenty more can happen. They might even see Jesuit again in the playoffs, just like last season. But Pyne saw improvement from week one to Friday’s win. And that is exactly what he hopes he sees for the rest of the season.

“I tell these kids all the time it’s a marathon not a sprint,” Pyne said, “and if they treat it as such, they really have a chance to put building blocks each week and get better.”

Scores and highlights

First quarter

Trey Lowe missed last year's playoff loss to CC with an injury. His first carry: a big one.#KOIN6Blitz | https://t.co/eqKuiNPrhB | #opreps pic.twitter.com/A7g9ClseoI — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

Central Catholic RB Miles Jackson hit the B button. Check out the spin move.#KOIN6Blitz | https://t.co/eqKuiNPrhB | #opreps pic.twitter.com/Vm77JoPDZK — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

Jesuit fumbles for the 2nd drive in a row. 4-star OLB Eli'Jah Winston with the recovery. #KOIN6Blitz | https://t.co/eqKuiNPrhB | #opreps pic.twitter.com/eQcMundY3Z — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

End of the first: Central Catholic leads Jesuit 7-6. TDs from Trey Lowe and Silas Starr. #KOIN6Blitz | https://t.co/eqKuiNPrhB | #opreps pic.twitter.com/Mwj1lHW8O6 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

Second quarter

Silas Starr with his ✌️ TD of the night and Central Catholic leads Jesuit 21-9. #KOIN6Blitz | https://t.co/eqKuiNPrhB | #opreps pic.twitter.com/ZhvUZaWC26 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Jesuit takes a 24-21 lead over Central Catholic. Isaiah Henderson-Brazie with the 66-yard TD. 4:51 left in the game.#KOIN6Blitz | #opreps pic.twitter.com/WWKIvBJUsn — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

Central Catholic retakes a 28-24 lead over Jesuit after this Elijah Elliot 17-yard TD. 3:14 left.#KOIN6Blitz | #opreps pic.twitter.com/PlersYbNGE — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

4-star OLB Eli'Jah Winston with the biggest play of the game. Sack on 4th and 5. Central Catholic leads 28-24 with 47 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/V7D7o0DlbW — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 9, 2017

The rest of the KOIN 6 Blitz highlights from week 2