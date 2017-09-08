Will ECF change rules, sales of fireworks?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire, which was likely started by a firework, has people wondering if any changes are on the way when it comes to selling and lighting them off.

The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to putting stricter rules on fireworks. Just this past 4th of July, Vancouver banned all fireworks in city limits, citing fires caused by them.

Clark County Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway — along with county councilors — are set to meet next month to talk about the issues surrounding fireworks.

In Vancouver, there’s already a complete ban.

“As everyone knows, the various jurisdictions have their own rules about when and where fireworks can be used, it’d be nice to consolidate that,” Dunaway said.

Dunaway also said there are no current talks of an all-out ban.

CEO of the Oregon Humane Society Sharon Harmon wants stronger legislation when it comes to fireworks and has been pushing for it — arguing more can and should be done when it comes to protecting wildlife and pets.

“I think the Gorge certainly presents an opportunity to elevate the issue of fireworks in the legislature and I’m hopeful this gives us the opportunity to once and for all ban them in Oregon,” Harmon said.