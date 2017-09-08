Twitter look: Florida prepares as Irma rages through Caribbean

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean on Friday and is expected to hit the Florida Keys on Sunday morning as a Category 5 storm.

Here’s a look at Twitter updates in relation to the Irma’s current and projected impact.

GALLERY: South Floridians aren't taking any chances w/ #HurricaneIrma. Whether staying or evacuating, they prepped. https://t.co/irmx73HBCs pic.twitter.com/nTum2KvHdh — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) September 8, 2017

5 p.m. ADVISORY: #HurricaneIrma forecast path shifted slightly further west toward west coast of Florida. https://t.co/1ZMbhGyvLk pic.twitter.com/XYypEfBSTc — Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) September 8, 2017

.@Delta sending in the "Queen of the Skies" #747 on a rescue mission for people trying to evacuate #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/C1Yv2WEBT3 pic.twitter.com/wmyDIQvqbp — Marc Martinez (@marcfox10) September 8, 2017

+ Photos: what Hurricane Irma’s destruction looks like on the ground https://t.co/LsjUjDd8Fk pic.twitter.com/DtDKjTubEL — Kainaz Amaria (@kainazamaria) September 8, 2017

Terrible images coming in from #St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands of the destruction from Hurricane Irma. #usvi pic.twitter.com/CKeBwqEgoD — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 8, 2017