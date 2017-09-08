Twitter look: Florida prepares as Irma rages through Caribbean

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean on Friday and is expected to hit the Florida Keys on Sunday morning as a Category 5 storm.
Here’s a look at Twitter updates in relation to the Irma’s current and projected impact.
GALLERY: South Floridians aren't taking any chances w/ #HurricaneIrma. Whether staying or evacuating, they prepped. https://t.co/irmx73HBCs pic.twitter.com/nTum2KvHdh
— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) September 8, 2017
5 p.m. ADVISORY: #HurricaneIrma forecast path shifted slightly further west toward west coast of Florida. https://t.co/1ZMbhGyvLk pic.twitter.com/XYypEfBSTc
— Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) September 8, 2017
#Nassau expected to start feeling #HurricaneIrma at 6pm. It's almost 7pm. So far, OK. #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/xugjQ6hsfo
— Cyril Vanier (@CyrilCNN) September 8, 2017
.@Delta sending in the "Queen of the Skies" #747 on a rescue mission for people trying to evacuate #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/C1Yv2WEBT3 pic.twitter.com/wmyDIQvqbp
— Marc Martinez (@marcfox10) September 8, 2017
So far 800 evacuees have been transfers by county buses to shelters. https://t.co/W2KqrycBz7 @WPTV #hurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/K9WMlZFS7I
— Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) September 8, 2017
NASA's CloudSat reveals the inner structure of #Hurricane #Irma's clouds. https://t.co/wnMKHnEw34 pic.twitter.com/lCEiUJYMru
— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) September 8, 2017
+ Photos: what Hurricane Irma’s destruction looks like on the ground https://t.co/LsjUjDd8Fk pic.twitter.com/DtDKjTubEL
— Kainaz Amaria (@kainazamaria) September 8, 2017
Terrible images coming in from #St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands of the destruction from Hurricane Irma. #usvi pic.twitter.com/CKeBwqEgoD
— CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 8, 2017
Share this:
Advertisement