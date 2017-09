PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in the SW Park Blocks Friday afternoon for allegedly carrying a gun.

Police said they found 21-year-old Jonathan Christ carrying a rifle and 20 rounds of shotgun ammunition near SW Park Avenue and SW Main Street.

Christ was lodge in the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police requested a mental health evaluation for him.