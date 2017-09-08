‘Peaceful Portland Freedom March’ planned for Sunday

Related Coverage Patriot Prayer, Antifa face off in violent protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ‘Peaceful Portland Freedom March’ planned by Patriot Prayer is set to take place on Sunday.

A Facebook page for the event says the march starts at 2 p.m. at the Salmon Street Fountain. Patriot Prayer has hosted previous rallies in Portland, which ended in violent standoffs with opposing groups.

“The entire nation is coming to Portland to help promote freedom. Patriots from all over the country are coming to Portland to show their support for those of us on the West Coast trying to change the culture here. Don’t forget the country is watching, we need to continue to improve and be good examples for those who we are trying to influence,” read a description of the event on Facebook.

TriMet said to plan ahead and expect delays beginning at 11 a.m.

Delays are possible in Downtown Portland on Sunday due to demonstrations starting around 11 am. Check https://t.co/ai0Fty2DDd before you go. — TriMet (@trimet) September 8, 2017

No word yet on a planned opposition rally.

