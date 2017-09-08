Oregon Air National Guard members depart for Florida

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fifteen Oregon Air National Guard members have departed Oregon for Florida aboard a large transport plane to help with rescue operations and re-establish airfields that might be damaged by Hurricane Irma.
The members of the 125th Special Tactics Squadron left Portland, Oregon, after midnight Friday, bound for Hurlburt Field in the Florida panhandle.
They brought three inflatable Zodiac boats with them on the C-17 plane.
The Oregon Military Department said some of the 15 airmen recently returned from supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run