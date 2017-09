PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in NE Portland Friday night.

According to Portland police, officers were called to the 9000 block of NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found one person dead and another alive with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene for more information.

Developing now: Massive Police response in North Portland. Will have updates shortly pic.twitter.com/KhcycDGzyq — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 9, 2017