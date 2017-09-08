Murder charge dropped against Oregon woman

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss a murder charge that was filed against an Oregon woman after a man was found dead during a late-night gathering.

The Register-Guard reports that questions about Dianne Parham’s case were raised after an autopsy was done on the body of Steven Ray Scott.

Lane County prosecutor Erik Hasselman said Thursday that the preliminary findings will require additional investigation.

Police say the 51-year-old Scott suffered fatal injuries last week during a gathering at a home in Springfield. They say he died from blunt-force trauma but have not revealed the type of weapon used.

The 52-year-old Parham has been released from the Lane County Jail.

