Jesuit’s Trey Lowe, brother follow same football path

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “I’ve been around some good players and watched from pretty close up what makes some players special and I honestly don’t think there’s been a player quite like him.”

After a massive 5 touchdown, 237 yard game in Jesuit’s opener, few experts would disagree with this opinion of Crusaders running back Trey Lowe.

But this isn’t just any expert making this claim, it’s Lowe’s big bro, former Oregon receiver and NFL analyst, Keanon Lowe. After graduating from UO, Lowe was an analyst for first the Bills and then the 49ers, but this season he’ll be on the Jesuit sidelines.

“I’ve been watching on a computer screen for the past you know seven years it seems like,” said Lowe of watching his brother play. ”To be there, to be up close and personal and to grind with him and practice with him up to that point, even today, is special.”

Keanon said the 2 have been close since they were born.

And for Trey, having a big brother to look up to, both on and off the field, is what’s made him as good as his today.”

“I think a lot of people don’t have that person that they can look up to in their personal life to look up to,” said Trey. “Because I’ve seen him go through high school and college so that was awesome just getting to be there for that and I just want to do that also.”

“He’s 8 years ahead of everyone his age, you know, because of the experience I’ve had and been able to teach him,” said Keanon.

Until now, the pair have walked the same road, with Trey following Keanon’s footsteps to Jesuit. But next year, Trey will head north to play his college ball as a Husky, where Keanon headed south to Eugene.

Even still, Keanon says there’s anything but hard feelings.

“If he wanted to go anywhere I would’ve been all for it, and been wearing those colors,” says Keanon.

But before their path splits, the brothers are going to enjoy this season walking side by side.