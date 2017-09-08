Hiker missing after night on Elk Horn Ridge Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who went hiking at the Elk Horn Ridge Trail on Thursday did not return Friday morning as planned.

Daniel Moung, 40, of Salem, was reported missing when he didn’t arrived back at the trail head by Friday afternoon. Moung has a form of autism and diabetes, which requires medication.

Searchers believe he is in a steep area that was affected by a lighting storm and wind overnight.

Moung is 5-foot-5-inches tall about 200 pounds with tan skin, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki cargo pants and tan hiking boots. He also wears glasses.