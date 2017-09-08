Eagle Creek Fire #1 firefighting priority in nation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire is the #1 firefighting priority in the nation, officials said on Friday morning.

The blaze was 33,328 acres and 7% contained as of Friday. Officials said growth was slow overnight and weather conditions have improved.

Smoke had also cleared from much of the Portland metro area.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said they are working on reopening I84 but were unable to provide an exact timeline. They estimated about 2,000 trees needed to be removed from the area.

Senator Ron Wyden spoke at a media briefing on Friday and said that he is working in Washington to increase funding to fight wildfires. “The government short changes the prevention fund,” Wyden said.

911 personnel were fighting the fire. The Red Cross said it has helped 200 residents in the area by providing shelter, food and clothing.