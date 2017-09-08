Accused sex-trafficker caught in uncover sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 30-year-old man is accused of trying to recruit a woman for human sex trafficking, telling her she could earn $5,000.

Earlier this week, police were working a mission on a known human sex trafficking website. Officers had a decoy phone and received a text message from someone later identified as Jeray Lamar Johnson, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege that Johnson started talking about how prostitution is better approached in “teams.”

It’s alleged that Johnson thought he was talking with a victim of human sex trafficking. Instead, he was talking with undercover officers.

He told the undercover officer that he could help “her” get to Las Vegas, set up ads for sex and split any money they made, prosecutors allege. Johnson reportedly told the undercover officer that in Los Angeles she could make $500 a night and in Las Vegas $5,000 a night.

Johnson later showed up an undisclosed Portland hotel where he was showing the undercover officer all the help he could contribute.

Once Johnson was arrested, he said he was just lying about promoting prostitution and was just trying to get the decoy to like him to have sex with him.

Johnson appeared in court on Thursday. He is due in court again later this month.