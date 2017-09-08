2 found unresponsive after boat capsizes near Depoe Bay

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says crews have found two people unresponsive after a boat capsized off the Oregon Coast near Depoe Bay.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter Friday evening that crews also were searching for two other people who were reported missing.

The Coast Guard says the report was made just before 5 p.m. and that a boat crew from Depoe Bay and a helicopter from Astoria responded.

Weather in the search area included 10 to 15 mph winds and waves of 7 to 8 feet.

No further information was available immediately.

Depoe Bay is southwest of Portland, Oregon.