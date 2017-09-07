Truck, Jeep, TV stolen from Cowlitz fire station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery from the Todd Road fire station in Kalama that happened Wednesday night.

A fire department pickup truck was stolen and later found in Gresham. A 55-inch touch screen TV from the station and a black Jeep Wrangler (Washington licence plate BGP 9355), that belongs to a firefighter, were also stolen. The TV and Jeep have not been recovered.

The sheriff’s office has a person of interest in the case, but did not say exactly why that person is of interest.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 360.577.3092 or submit a tip with he TIP411 app.