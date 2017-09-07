Ex-Oregon Guardsman arrested for stealing fire gear

Related Coverage Oregon Guardsman faces child sex charges

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities arrested an ex-Oregon Guardsman–who faced child sex charges in 2014 — for taking fire clothing and gear from crews fighting the Eagle Creek Fire overnight Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Reese said during Thursday’s press conference that they arrested 23-year-old Cody Cunningham of Troutdale after a short search.

Reese said Cunningham told fire officials he was a firefighter or involved in fire prevention before obtaining clothing from them while in an evacuated area.

Before giving him some gear, fire officials took down Cunningham’s name and contact information, which they then gave to deputies who conducted the investigation.

Officials believe Cunningham wanted the fire gear in order to get into people’s homes.

He was taken into custody on charges of theft by deception and a parole violation.

Cunningham was lodged at the Mulntomah County Detention Center.