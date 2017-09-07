One dead in car crash, shooting incident in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a death in Old Town/Chinatown Thursday night.

Police arrived at NW 5th Avenue and NW Everett Street after getting a report of a shooting and found a crashed car with one person dead inside.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard multiple gunshots and saw people in 2 cars firing at each other.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death and gang enforcement officers are also at the scene. No one has been arrested.

Another witness says he saw two cars firing at each other, people running and screaming. Gang enforcement officers on scene now pic.twitter.com/8CGQCsBMwB — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 8, 2017

Witness tells me he heard multiple shots and heavy police response. Thought it was fireworks – Oldtown shooting — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 8, 2017

Area blocked off around 5th and Davis. Police talking to witnesses pic.twitter.com/RNRA3IuphC — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 8, 2017

This is the scene now at 4th and Davis. Police reporting a shooting, no update yet on injuries or circumstances pic.twitter.com/ROUKF9s2C0 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 8, 2017

NW 4th Ave. to NW 7th Ave. and NW Davis to NW Flanders are closed to all traffic while police investigate.

If you know anything about this incident, call 503.823.3333.