One dead in car crash, shooting incident in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a death in Old Town/Chinatown Thursday night.
Police arrived at NW 5th Avenue and NW Everett Street after getting a report of a shooting and found a crashed car with one person dead inside.
Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard multiple gunshots and saw people in 2 cars firing at each other.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death and gang enforcement officers are also at the scene. No one has been arrested.
NW 4th Ave. to NW 7th Ave. and NW Davis to NW Flanders are closed to all traffic while police investigate.
If you know anything about this incident, call 503.823.3333.