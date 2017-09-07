PNW expected to spend $343M fighting wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire and many others burning across the Pacific Northwest are taking their toll on resources in the area.

That includes money and manpower to the tune of around 10,000 people fighting wildfires in Oregon. Among the firefighters from nearly every department in the state are National Guard members who volunteer to help when called upon.

There are close to 30 wildfires burning in Oregon and Washington, but 20 of them on in Oregon alone. Most aren’t expected to be contained until at least early October. That means a lot more money has been spent here — about $250 million of the $343 million in both states.

Normally, Oregon sees an average of 493,000 acres burn every year, but this year we’re already at more than 550,000 acres and counting.

There’s no FEMA money for fires like there is for hurricanes and other weather-related catastrophes, but Senator Jeff Merkley helped secure extra funding from a disaster bill that just passed the Senate Thursday. The bill assures funding to retroactively cover the remaining costs of fighting fire this year.

“What happens on these intense fire years? What happens is we run out of money to fight these fires,” Merkley said on the Senate floor this week.

And the cost of fighting these fires continues to escalate as the men and women on the front lines continue putting in long days and weeks.

“Our ground resources and our air resources in the field, they are getting tired, it’s been a long season,” Carol Connelly with the NW Interagency Coordination Center said. “Some of these people have been on the fire lines since early June.”

Those firefighters say this is what they signed up for, though.

“Yeah we’re feeling that fatigue a bit and it’s been a long season and it’s still going strong, but it’s worth it,” Lt. Damon Simmons with the Oregon State Fire Marshal said.

All that work does not go unappreciated though, already residents have posted signs thanking the firefighters for their efforts in Troutdale.

Messages left for the men and women out there protecting The Gorge: Thank you. #EagleCreekFire pic.twitter.com/qzcrMBrXZ9 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) September 7, 2017