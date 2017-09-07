Photos: Human aspect of the Eagle Creek Fire

The Eagle Creek Fire erupted September 2, 2017

Betty Jean Rush, left, and her 81-year-old mother Valerie are among the hundreds who evacuated to the Skamania County Fairgrounds because of the Archer Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Eagle Creek Fire jumped the Columbia River and spawned the Archer Fire, it affected not only square miles of pristine landscape and the air everyone breathes.

It affected thousands and thousands of people.

Evacuations were ordered. Others were told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Firefighters, already stretched thin from battling dozens of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, rushed to the Columbia River Gorge to try and contain this blaze from devouring some of the most iconic venues in the Gorge.

This gallery focuses on the people affected by the Eagle Creek Fire.

