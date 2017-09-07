Photos: Human aspect of the Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Eagle Creek Fire jumped the Columbia River and spawned the Archer Fire, it affected not only square miles of pristine landscape and the air everyone breathes.
It affected thousands and thousands of people.
Evacuations were ordered. Others were told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Firefighters, already stretched thin from battling dozens of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, rushed to the Columbia River Gorge to try and contain this blaze from devouring some of the most iconic venues in the Gorge.
This gallery focuses on the people affected by the Eagle Creek Fire.
Human aspect of Eagle Creek Fire
Human aspect of Eagle Creek Fire x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run