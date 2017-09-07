Photos: Human aspect of the Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Eagle Creek Fire jumped the Columbia River and spawned the Archer Fire, it affected not only square miles of pristine landscape and the air everyone breathes.

It affected thousands and thousands of people.

Evacuations were ordered. Others were told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Firefighters, already stretched thin from battling dozens of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, rushed to the Columbia River Gorge to try and contain this blaze from devouring some of the most iconic venues in the Gorge.

This gallery focuses on the people affected by the Eagle Creek Fire.

Human aspect of Eagle Creek Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Betty Jean Rush, left, and her 81-year-old mother Valerie are among the hundreds who evacuated to the Skamania County Fairgrounds because of the Archer Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) A girl walks her dog at the Skamania County Red Cross Shelter for the Archer Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Brenda Johnston does some artwork at the shelter for Archer Fire evacuees at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Damon Simmons, the spokesperson for PF&R working the Eagle Creek Fire, addresses the media, September 7, 2017 (KOIN) Ray Johnston holds his dog Poppy at the shelter for Archer Fire evacuees at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) A man tries to work a field near the Archer Fire in Skamania County, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) A map of the Eagle Creek Fire as of Thursday, September 7 2017. (INCIWEB) Destruction from the Eagle Creek Fire can be seen from Chopper 6, Thursday September 7 2017. (KOIN) Fire crews start a backburn around the perimeter to help stop the progress of the Eagle Creek Fire near Cascade Locks, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) The Archer Fire, sparked by the Eagle Creek Fire, has affected traffic in Skamania County, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Firefighters saved Multnomah Falls from the Eagle Creek Fire, Sept. 6, 2017. (KOIN) People watch the Eagle Creek Fire grow in the Columbia River Gorge, September 4, 2017 (Facebook: Eagle Creek Fire) Sally King is a Columbia Gorge resident who evacuated because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Columbia River Gorge residents affected by the Eagle Creek Fire took shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, with Red Cross support (KOIN) Oregon State Police troopers talk with young people after the Eagle Creek Fire erupted, September 2, 2017 (Courtesy: Kevin Marnell) Residents of Corbett prepared to evacuate because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Evacuees from the Eagle Creek Fire took shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Gov. Kate Brown updates the media about the rapidly spreading Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Evacuees from the Eagle Creek Fire check their belongings at the shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Portland police pitched in to help with evacuations from the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (PPB Twitter) Members of the media listen to officials update details on the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) A person evacuating the Eagle Creek Wildfire. (KOIN) A family flees from the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5 2017. (KOIN)