Photos: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Irma

In this satellite image released by NASA/NOAA GOES Project, Hurricane Irma reaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. A decade-long lucky streak of decent weather that helped rescue one of Florida's biggest home insurers from collapse could come to a wet, violent end if predictions about Hurricane Irma prove true. (NASA/NOAA GOES Project via AP)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Irma was centered at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Grand Turk Island and had top sustained winds of 175 mph (280 kph). It says the extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane is moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

The Miami-based center says the Cuban government has now issued a hurricane warning for four provinces, including the Cuban keys along the island nation’s north shore. That is in addition to hurricane warnings and watches previously issued elsewhere in the region. It says the distinct eye of Irma should keep moving between Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday evening.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose has become the third major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season. Jose now has top sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph). At 5 p.m. EDT, it was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph) and was about 660 miles (1,060 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia was beginning to move Thursday afternoon toward the coast of Mexico. Forecasters say the Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), could be near major hurricane strength at landfall.

