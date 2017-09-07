Man allegedly sprays lighter fluid at Starbucks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 33-year-old man is accused of spraying lighter fluid towards someone at a Starbucks earlier this week.

Jonathan Blake Kaufman was arrested after an incident at the Starbucks in the 4300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

According to police, the victim said he was inside the coffee shop when Kaufman pointed a bottle of lighter fluid at him. He told Kaufman to stop, but Kaufman sprayed the bottle towards him. He was able to jump out of the way.

Kaufman then ignited the fluid, catching a table on fire.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Kaufman reportedly said, “I set fire to the table to keep people away from me,” according to court documents. He also reportedly said, “I could have set fire to someone, I thought about it.”

Kaufman pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He will appear back in court later this month.