KOIN 6 Blitz, Week 2 Preview: Sept. 8, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new year, and another new episode of “The Holy War.”

On Friday, Jesuit will head to Central Catholic for the third meeting between these two teams in the last 366 days, highlighting our Friday night Game On! coverage as the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Let’s take a deeper look at the Jesuit vs. Central Catholic game, as well as the other matchups that will be featured on the KOIN 6 Blitz.

Jesuit vs. Oregon City (7:00 p.m., at Gresham High School)

Jesuit got a 56-19 win against Central Catholic in week 2 last year, but it was the Rams who got the last laugh. Central Catholic pulled off the upset in the quarterfinals, beating Jesuit 21-9 en route to an appearance in the 6A state championship game.

There was one major difference between last year’s two games: Trey Lowe, one of the top players in the country and the KOIN 6 Blitz player of the week in week one, was hurt and didn’t play. That won’t be the case this time. Lowe, who’s headed to Washington next year, started off his senior campaign strong, carrying the ball 24 times for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns in an overtime win over Tigard.

Central Catholic fell to Camas 35-13 last week. The Rams got a touchdown run from sophomore Miles Jackson, who’s shaping up to be a prospect to watch in the 2020 recruiting class.

We'll have live highlights on Twitter and online.

McNary vs. South Salem (7:00 p.m., at South Salem High School)

McNary and South Salem is another week 2 rematch from last season. South Salem won a close one last year, beating McNary 34-27.

McNary started off the season with a 28-7 win over North Salem last week. South Salem lost to Sprague 58-12.

Sprague vs. West Salem (7:00 p.m., at West Salem High School)

Speaking of Sprague: After winning big against South Salem in week one, the Olympians will head to West Salem to face the Titans. Sprague got a big performance from running back Noah Mellon last week. The senior had 16 rushes for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns.

West Salem also started off the season with a win, beating McKay 35-15.

Beaverton vs. Lake Oswego (7:00 p.m., at Lake Oswego High School)

Lake Oswego got off to an impressive start last week, hitting the road and shutting out Lincoln, 40-0. On Friday, the Lakers will hit the road again and face Beaverton, who also got a big win last week with a 47-6 win over Battle Ground.

Lake Oswego won last year’s matchup, winning 31-26.

The Dalles vs. Ft. Vancouver (5:00 p.m., at Ft. Vancouver High School)

The Dalles will head over state border on Friday and take on Ft. Vancouver. The Dalles beat Madras 26-21 last week. Ft. Vancouver, on the otherhand, lost 56-0 King’s Way Christian.

