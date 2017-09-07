Hood River Valley HS to hold Eagle Creek Fire meeting

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Eagle Creek Fire continues to rage, members of the community will meet with fire officials to talk about what is happening and what is expected.

The 6 p.m. meeting is scheduled for Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road. Spanish-language interpretation will be provided for the meeting, and another community meeting is planned for Friday or Saturday in the Troutdale area.

KOIN 6 News will be there and will live stream the meeting.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Eagle Creek Fire was burning nearly 31,000 acres and was 5% contained. With that containment, officials said Union Pacific Trains are once again moving through the Gorge and the US Coast Guard is re-opening the Columbia River to night passage of commercial boats.

But I-84 remains closed from Troutdale to Hood River. ODOT officials said about 2000 trees must be felled before the road can re-open.

Residents in Skamania County will also have a community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Skamania School gym. Representatives with local, state and federal agencies will be there to answer questions.

The school is at 122 Butler Loop Road in Skamania.

The Archer Mountain Fire in Skamania County was sparked by the Eagle Creek Fire and is about 120 acres in size.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.