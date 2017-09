ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly couple and their neighbor have been reported missing after failing to return home from a drive.

Melvin and Alice Hawkins of Riddle and their neighbor – 70-year-old Sharon Buchanan – left Friday afternoon in the Hawkins’ Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Their destination was unknown, and relatives reported them missing a few days later.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle’s license plate is XBP679.