Aerial view shows destruction from Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 4 days of the Eagle Creek Fire roaring in the Gorge, Chopper 6 video was able to get a good look at the damage Thursday morning.

Aerial video showed hundreds of trees completely burnt through the plume of smoke.

Lt. Damon Simmons said during a press conference that the fire was a “mosaic burn” and there was significant damage to many trails. However, he also said there were still many patches of healthy trees that hadn’t been affected by the fire.

Kimberly Dinwittie with the Oregon Department of Transportation said there are 1,500-2,000 damaged trees that are in danger of falling into the roadway on I-84. Crews are working on a plan to clear them out and figure out when it can reopen.

The Eagle Creek Fire grew to more than 33,000 acres by Thursday. Officials estimate it will be contained by Sept. 30.

