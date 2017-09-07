Cycle Oregon offers refund for canceled ride

Related Coverage Wildfires, smoke force Cycle Oregon cancellation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Cycle Oregon organizers are offering a partial refund to registrants of the weeklong bicycle ride that was canceled due to wildfires along the tour route.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the organization announced the offer on Wednesday to refund $500 of the $999 registration fee.

Event organizers say they would refund all of the additional fees for other offerings such as tent service, bus tickets and parking that riders may have purchased.

The organization’s Executive Director Steve Schulz says that riders have the option to donate to a fund that supports communities dealing with the fires in lieu of receiving a refund.

The tour was scheduled to begin Sunday at Tumalo State Park, and it would have taken the expected 2,000 riders on a route through central and southern Oregon.