Crews say Eagle Creek Fire 5% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After four days of fighting the Eagle Creek Fire, crews reported late Wednesday the blaze was 5% contained.

The Eagle Creek Fire merged with the Indian Creek Fire on Tuesday and formed a 32,000 acre blaze. It also spread to Archer Mountain in Skamania County.

Officials are expected to give an update on containment and firefighting efforts at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officials estimate the fire will be contained Sept. 30, according to InciWeb.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office decided to close all of the Hood River Forestland, roads and trails to recreation due to the extreme fire danger.

I-84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway are still closed and will be until further notice. Kimberly Dinwittie with the Oregon Department of Transportation said there are 1,500-2,000 damaged trees that are in danger of falling into the roadway on I-84. Crews are working on a plan to clear them out and figure out when it can reopen.

Hundreds of people are staying in shelters in Skamania County and Gresham after they were forced to evacuate from their homes on Monday and Tuesday.

There are 602 personnel fighting the Eagle Creek Fire, including 7 crews, 9 helicopters, 88 engines, 2 dozers, 21 water tenders and 20 structural OSFM task forces.