Crews say Eagle Creek Fire 5% contained

Fire crews made progress battling the 32,000 acre blaze on Wednesday

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
A map of the Eagle Creek Fire as of Thursday, September 7 2017. (INCIWEB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After four days of fighting the Eagle Creek Fire, crews reported late Wednesday the blaze was 5% contained.People watch the Eagle Creek Fire grow in the Columbia River Gorge, September 4, 2017 (Facebook: Eagle Creek Fire)

The Eagle Creek Fire merged with the Indian Creek Fire on Tuesday and formed a 32,000 acre blaze. It also spread to Archer Mountain in Skamania County.

Officials are expected to give an update on containment and firefighting efforts at 9 a.m. Thursday. 

Officials estimate the fire will be contained Sept. 30, according to InciWeb.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office decided to close all of the Hood River Forestland, roads and trails to recreation due to the extreme fire danger.

I-84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway are still closed and will be until further notice. Kimberly Dinwittie with the Oregon Department of Transportation said there are 1,500-2,000 damaged trees that are in danger of falling into the roadway on I-84. Crews are working on a plan to clear them out and figure out when it can reopen.

Eagle Creek Fire evacuation list 

Hundreds of people are staying in shelters in Skamania County and Gresham after they were forced to evacuate from their homes on Monday and Tuesday.

There are 602 personnel fighting the Eagle Creek Fire, including 7 crews, 9 helicopters, 88 engines, 2 dozers, 21 water tenders and 20 structural OSFM task forces.

 