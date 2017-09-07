Corbett family: Glad home is not pile of smoking ashes

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes after the Eagle Creek Fire started Saturday.

Russell Wagner and his family called Corbett home for nearly a decade before the human-caused fire forced them to pack up and leave.

But the Wagners had the chance to check on their home Thursday morning, finding burnt up leaving falling all over the grass — an indicator of just how close the fire is to their property.

After seeing his home was still standing, Wagner said, “I’m glad I’m not coming back to a pile of smoking ashes.”

Wagner used a hose to wet down his house in hopes of protecting it from any major damage.

“I’ve been working on this for 7 years and I don’t want to see it go,” Wagner said. “That’s a lot of hard work and people love their homes.”

The Wagners also evacuated their 11 chickens and goats overnight Monday when the Eagle Creek Fire blew up because of the east wind.

Wagner said his family, kids and animals are all safe, so the “rest of it can be replaced.”

While inspecting his home, Wagner paid extra attention to his shop, which is in a vulnerable position next to the trees.

“When I built that shop back there, I purposefully kept those trees, you know, that’s what we’re out here for. We love the green and we love the beauty,” Wagner said.

However, Wagner said no matter what happens, they plan to stay in the Gorge — because for them, this is home.

“We love the Gorge,” Wagner said. “That’s why we live here.”