Bride-to-be: Fire threatening perfect venue is ‘surreal’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “It’s just a beautiful spot,” bride-to-be Cambrie Caldwell said of Bridal Veil Lakes — the venue for her September wedding.

Cambrie and her fiance — Gavin Juarez — got engaged in February and found their picture-perfect venue in March.

“It’s so green. It feels like you’re in a park, there’s no one else around for miles,” Cambrie said. “It’s the Gorge, it’s like the crown jewel of Oregon.”

Cambrie and Gavin’s wedding is set for Sept. 30, however, many brides–including Cambrie–are scrambling to find a back-up venue after the Eagle Creek Fire started Saturday and has spread throughout the Gorge, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

While Cambrie expected some minor bumps while wedding planning, she never expected a fire to happen.

“You plan and plan and plan for a wedding as best you can, but you don’t ever take into consideration a natural disaster like a fire,” Cambrie said.

Potentially finding a new wedding venue hasn’t been the only hardship for Cambrie and Gavin.

“My fiance’s mom recently passed away, but before that we found out she had stage 4 lung cancer, so we decided we wanted to have the wedding this summer — sooner rather than later,” Cambrie said.

The soonest the couple could book Bridal Veil Lakes was at the end of September. Unfortunately, Gavin’s mom passed away in July.

“It’s just been a whirl wind of events and to add a fire on top of that just has been surreal,” Cambrie said.

Elizabeth Sheils, who works at Bridal Bliss Event Planning, said the phone has been ringing off the hook with people wondering how they can help these displaced couples who are no longer able to have their weddings in the Gorge area.

“Probably the saddest one is Bridal Veil Lakes,” Sheils said. “It’s a beautiful venue and it was under evacuation. It hasn’t been touched by the fire yet, which is great, but it’s just too close to all the fires to have weddings there.”

Sheils told KOIN 6 News that people have created a website where nearly 30 venues have come forward to offer their businesses for couples left without a place to get married.

The venues have availability for hot weekends in September, so couples can browse the website and see the different options.

Jennifer Miller with Bridal Veil Lakes said their venue has so far been spared from damage and firefighters continue to monitor the area. While the venue hasn’t been damaged, the fire is too close to host any weddings in the very near future — which is why they had to cancel 2 weddings for the upcoming weekend.

While Cambrie is hopeful Bridal Veil Lakes will still work out, she just wants to get married and realizes that the fire has impacted so many people.

“It’s good just to be able to adjust and support the people who it really does affect and the people who are living in the Gorge and just try and make the best out of it,” Cambrie said.