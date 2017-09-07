Bank robber in NE Portland escapes without confrontation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wearing a mask robbed an undisclosed amount of money and escaped without confrontation on Thursday morning from Umpqua Bank in Northeast Portland.

Officers checked around the neighborhood but couldn’t find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Portland detectives and FBI agents are investigating the bank robbery. The suspect was described as a thin, 5-foot-10 white male in his late 20s to early 30s.

Portland Police are asking for anyone with information on the robbery or suspect to call 503.823.1080 or email Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov. You can also call the Portland FBI office at 503.224.4181.